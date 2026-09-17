Body of Bihar man found floating in pond near Kampur sugar mill in Assam's Nagaon

The body of a man was recovered from a pond near the Kampur Sugar Mill in Assam’s Nagaon district on September 17, with visible injury marks on his head and neck raising suspicion of foul play.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Thakur, a resident of Bihar, who was reportedly working on an ongoing road construction project in Kampur.

According to locals, the body was spotted floating in a pond near the sugar mill, following which they alerted the police.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body. Visible injury marks were reportedly found on the deceased’s head and neck.

The victim’s brother has reportedly raised suspicion that Deepak may have been murdered and his body dumped in the pond.

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further details are awaited.