The body recovered from the waterlogged coal mine in Umrangso, Assam, has been identified as Ganga Bahadur Srestho, a resident of Udayapur district, Nepal. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the identity on January 8 via his social media handle, X, as rescue operations continue for nine miners trapped underground since January 6.

“Army divers from 21 Para Special Forces recovered one body from the well, which has been identified as Sri Ganga Bahadur Srestho from Nepal,” Sarma announced, sharing the first breakthrough in the ongoing mission.

The recovery follows nearly 48 hours of intense search efforts in the flooded rat-hole mine, located in the Dima Hasao district. Rescue teams, including the Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are working in tandem to locate the remaining trapped miners.

HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion of the NDRF, described the challenges of the operation to reporters. Despite multiple attempts, divers initially struggled to navigate the complex and submerged mine structure. However, their persistence led to the discovery of the first casualty. Kandari noted that further efforts would focus on the maze-like rat holes where other miners might still be trapped.

Meanwhile, a massive dewatering operation is underway. SDRF pumps have been mobilized, while the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has provided specialized equipment. However, poor weather conditions have delayed aerial transport of the equipment via MI-17 helicopters from Kumbhigram.



Also read: Assam: Body recovered from Umrangso mine, Himanta Biswa Sarma extends prayers to grieving family