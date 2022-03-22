Another tragic incident was reported in Guwahati city. Body of a girl in Amgaon, Panikhaiti. The dead body of the young girl found naked with hands and feet tied.

Panikhaiti police present at the crime spot. They suspected that the girl was killed and left in Amgaon. The identity of the young woman has not been identified yet.

On March 19, another body of a minor girl was discovered on the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati in a shocking incident.

The incident occurred amid the frolic brought to the people by the Hunar Haat, which was held at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara.

The identity of the deceased minor is still unknown. The girl is believed to have been killed when she was hit by moving vehicles on the highway. Meanwhile, Basistha police have arrived and taken control of the situation.