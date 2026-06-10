Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh lays foundation stones for five road projects worth Rs 6.19 crore

Newly elected Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh on June 10 laid the foundation stones for five road development projects worth nearly Rs 6.19 crore under the State-Owned Priority Development Fund (SOPD-G), aimed at improving connectivity in several interior areas of the constituency.

The projects were launched in response to long-standing demands from residents who have faced poor road infrastructure for years.

The five projects include the road from Samaria Satra to Ram Saraswati Academy with an allocation of ₹75 lakh, the Cholapathar to Samaria Old Bus Stand road costing ₹77.71 lakh, the road connecting Daspara Adarsha Primary School and No. 2 Makeli Primary School with an estimated cost of ₹2.43 crore, the Trilochan ME School to Baralimara PWD Connecting Road via Karital project worth ₹90.9 lakh, and the Dhekiajuli Power House to Nepali Para, Gorbandha via Vehua Yuvak Sangha road project with an allocation of ₹1.32 crore.

Speaking at the foundation-laying programme, Mesh said the people of Boko-Chaygaon would now witness the benefits of having dedicated representation in the Assembly and assured that development activities would be carried out in a transparent and time-bound manner.

He also praised the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that the state government has been pursuing a vision of inclusive and comprehensive development across Assam.

During his visit, the MLA also inspected erosion-affected areas along the Khorkhori River in Trilochan village and interacted with local residents regarding measures to address the problem.

Mesh noted that he had earlier inaugurated four road projects in the constituency and recalled the Chief Minister's announcement during the election campaign of a special development package of ₹200 crore for Boko-Chaygaon.

According to the MLA, planning for the utilisation of the special package is already underway, with several infrastructure and development projects expected to be implemented in the coming months to accelerate growth in the constituency.

