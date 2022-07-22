The Boko Pineapple Farmer Producer Company (FPC) on the initiative of the Assam Agriculture Department, under the aegis of the World Bank-funded APART (Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project), exported 11 MT pineapples to New Delhi yesterday night.

The pineapples were directly exported to New Delhi through corporate buyer by maintaining all international export protocols.

Additional Chief Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani flagged off the export of the pineapple consignment sourced from Kamrup district Pineapple FPC (Boko) and Jinjiram Pineapple FPC (Goalpara) to New Delhi at a formal function held at Bipanan Khetra, Panjabari, Six Mile in Guwahati.

Department of Agriculture, under the aegis of Project APART, has facilitated the Market Linkage of Assam Pineapple to Jitban Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. Patna for a consignment of 11 MT pineapples sourced from Boko Pineapple FPC, Kamrup District and Jinjiram Pineapple FPC, Goalpara district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bhutani said that the traditional agriculture based method is replaced by the export oriented agriculture farming which is stressed upon by the Assam Government. The supply chain logistics of local transportation, customized packaging and pre-cooling facilities have been facilitated by Anjaybee Green Pvt. Ltd. Guwahati.

This market linkage initiative has been supported by the District Agricultural Offices of Kamrup and Goalpara.

Director of Horticulture, Assam Triranga Bharatiya Bora, District Agriculture Officer Kamrup Dhiren Karjee and Nodal Officer, APART Bimala Prasad Deuri and other agriculture officials were also present during the programme.