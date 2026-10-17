Boko Sports Club emerged victorious over Boko Legendary FC in a thrilling football final, defeating their opponents 5-3 in a tiebreaker to clinch the title of the 32th football tournament organised under the initiative of the Boko Sports Association under the supervision of the South Kamrup District Sports Association.

The tournament, held from October 11 to 17 at the Boko Playground, witnessed enthusiastic participation and drew considerable attention from local football lovers.

Raghunath Boro of Boko Sports Club was adjudged the Best Player of the tournament, while Mapasa Boro, also of Boko Sports Club, received the Best Goalkeeper award. Mrinmoi Kalita of Boko Legendary FC emerged as the Highest Scorer of the tournament.

The final match and prize distribution ceremony were attended by Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) Chairman Sonaram Rabha, Executive Member Aditya Rabha, former Boko MLA Jyoti Prasad Das and several other invited dignitaries.

Boko Sports Association President Arjun Chetry and General Secretary Sumit Rabha were also present on the occasion.

The tournament was organized in the memory of freedom fighter Bhuban Chandra Das and social worker Praphulla Bala Das. The competition highlighted the spirit of sportsmanship and the growing enthusiasm for football in the Boko region.