Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Tuesday to offer prayers to the Goddess.

Mahesh, who is on a two-day visit to the city, performed a special puja at the Kamakhya Temple today.

The actor was accompanied by his daughter actress Saiee M Manjrekar and offered prayers on Vijaya Dashami.



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This is his second visit to Maa Kamakhya Temple.

Born on May 13, 1953, is a renowned actor, film director, screenwriter, and producer, with a vast body of work in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Bhojpuri cinema.

His notable performances include roles in ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2008) as Don Javed, and ‘Wanted’ (2008) as Senior Inspector Daulat R. Talpade, among others.