The 89th Nalbari Raas Mahotsav started in an extravagant manner this year on November 7.

Notably, veteran Bollywood comedian Asrani will grace the holy occasion on 15th November, 2022.

Speaking to the media, the veteran actor said, "I will be in Nalbari on the occasion of Raas Mahotsav on November 15, 2022."

Thanking the Assam government, the comedian said that he is grateful to the state government, especially to Jayanta Mallabaruah who is also the president of 89th Nalbari Raas Mahotsav for inviting him on this occasion.

It is to be mentioned here that, earlier Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah who is also the president of the 89th Nalbari Raas Mahotsav organising committee has taken special initiatives to celebrate this 13 days holy festival which is held at Nalbari Hari Mandir premises.

As stated in a press conference, veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini will grace the holy occasion on 14th November where Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma is also expected to be present.

The special highlight of this year's Raas Mahotsav is the fusion of traditional Idol Raas along with performing Raas which is believed to hold a major attraction. Specially four performing Raas namely Majuli Raas, Mathura-Vrindaban Raas, Gujrati Dandiya Raas and Basanta Raas of Manipur have been invited to perform at Nalbari Raas Mahotsav.

The festival will extend geographically from Ganesh Mandir Highway to Hari Mandir premises incorporating various fairs, mobile theatres and other commercial activities.