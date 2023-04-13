On the day when Assam scripted the history of showcasing Bihu dance on the world's centre stage and register its name in the Gunnies Book of World Records, Bollywood actor and BJP Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini landed in a new controversy for her limited knowledge of the festivals across India.

Taking to the Twitter handle the Lok Sabha MP extended her greetings to the people of Bihar on the eve of Bihu while Rongali Bihu is the major festival celebrated in Assam.

On her Twitter handle, she wrote, "It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New Year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month."

It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month🙏 pic.twitter.com/dSabiw5ZjF — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 13, 2023

On April 13, Assam has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single frame. Over 11,000 folk dancers and drummers gathered at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on April 13 to perform the Bihu dance, aiming to put their performance on Rongali Bihu.

The performers included singers and those playing traditional instruments such as dhol, taal, gogona, toka, pepa, and xutuli, among others. The event was organized by the Assam government, which aimed to "organize the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue and make it to the Guinness Book of World Records in the folk-dance category," according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The performers were selected from across the state, with at least 70 percent of the performers being women and 30 percent being men. Dibrugarh had the most representation, with 1,400 performers in attendance, while South Salmara had the least representation with only 20 performers.

The most crucial part of the process was choreographing a routine that 11,140 dancers from different parts of the state could perform in synchrony. The event took place at the Sarusajai Stadium, and the performers danced for nearly two hours.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this was a proud moment for the state. The goal was to showcase Assamese identity proudly in front of the world, and they have all the talent and potential, with dancers from Sadiya to Dhubri participating.

"At first, it was a challenge to bring all Bihu dancers in one frame, but it has been possible," said Sarma. In the future, they plan to make 25,000 Bihu dancers dance together, which will be a historic moment for the state.

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is one of Assam's most important celebrations, marking the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar and the start of the Assamese new year. This year's event will take place from April 14, 2023 (Friday) through April 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Bihu is observed three times a year. Every year, Bohag Bihu marks the start of the seeding season and falls in the second week of April. Kati Bihu and Magh Bihu are observed in October and January, respectively.

Rong means joy in Assamese, therefore Rongali Bihu is a time of pleasure and happiness for the Assamese people, who celebrate each day of the festival with zeal and excitement.