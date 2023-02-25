Bollywood Actor and Social Worker Sonu Sood set to make his first-ever visit to Northeast India on March 2, with his eyes set on helping people in need across the region. Sood, who has become a household name for his philanthropic work during the pandemic, is optimistic about his upcoming visit to Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

The actor is expected to visit various parts of the state and engage with locals to understand their problems and offer his assistance. His visit is expected to draw a lot of attention and excitement from fans and admirers across the region.

Bodoland University set to host the first-ever Bodoland International Knowledge Festival with Bollywood stars and foreign delegates attending.

The festival, organized by the BTR Government, is expected to feature renowned personalities such as Sonu Sood and Vivek Oberoi. The event will be attended by 300 delegates from India and 35 foreign delegates from 14 different countries.

The festival is expected to be inaugurated by the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other dignitaries such as the Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimari and the Union Minister of State for Education & External Affairs, RK Ranjan Singh.