Bollywood star Mandakini arrives in Guwahati for awards ceremony
Bollywood actress Mandakini, famed for her role in 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', is set to attend an awards ceremony in Guwahati. Her presence is expected to add glamour and prestige to the event.
- Mandakini, popular Bollywood actress, arrives in Guwahati
- She is the chief guest at an anticipated awards ceremony
- Her presence is expected to enhance the allure and esteem of the event
Bollywood sensation Mandakini landed in Guwahati on April 28. She has arrived in Assam to attend an award ceremony.
The actress, known for her iconic lead role in the 1985 blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili," is set to add glamour and prestige to the event as the chief guest.
The awards ceremony organized promises to be a star-studded affair, with Mandakini's presence adding a touch of nostalgia and star power to the event. As a prominent figure in Indian cinema, her contributions to the film industry continue to be celebrated, making her a highly anticipated guest at such prestigious gatherings.
Fans and admirers of Mandakini are looking forward to seeing her grace the stage.
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