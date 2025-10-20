Bom Singpho Memorial Ladoi Ghat Bridge to be constructed soon at Inthem, Margherita

The long-pending demand to honour freedom fighter Bom Singpho is finally gaining momentum as the “Bom Singpho Memorial Ladoi Ghat Bridge” at Inthem in Margherita is set to be constructed soon.

The initiative has been formally taken up by Bhogeswar Shyam, retired Secretary of Handloom and Textiles, Government of Assam, who has written to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) seeking funds for the project.

In his letter, Shyam highlighted that Bom Singpho, a valiant freedom fighter from the Singpho community, played a significant role in resisting British colonial rule in Assam. However, despite his contributions, he has not received due recognition from either the state or the central government.

Shyam noted that while a Bhawan was built in 1995 in memory of Bom Singpho, it now lies in a dilapidated state. “The structure is almost in ruins, and repeated appeals for its renovation have gone unheard,” he stated.

According to Shyam, the proposal for the bridge has reached the NCST through the Tinsukia District Commissioner’s office. In response, Dr. P. Kalyan Reddy, Director of the NCST, has sought factual details and a roadmap for the project. The bridge will be constructed over the Buridehing River at Ladoi Ghat, under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency in Tinsukia district.

Recalling his tenure as Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) in Tinsukia in 1995, Shyam said that an amount of ₹2.5 lakh was sanctioned from the MP LAD fund by then Lakhimpur MP Balin Kuli for constructing the Bom Singpho Bhawan at Inthem, located about 17 km from Margherita headquarters. However, he alleged that the funds were misused by vested interests, leading to the construction of a substandard structure that has since collapsed.

“Despite several requests, no government authority has taken steps to restore or rebuild the Bhawan,” Shyam lamented.

Bom Singpho, who led a rebellion against the British in 1830, was captured and imprisoned in Dhaka Jail. Shyam said Bom Singpho’s descendants, who still live in Bisa Gaon Ledo under Khumchai Gaon Panchayat, have long felt neglected by the government.

He urged both the Assam and Central governments to recognize Bom Singpho’s contribution to India’s independence and to ensure that his legacy is preserved through proper memorials.

Local residents and community leaders have also welcomed the proposed bridge, expressing hope that it will finally bring long-overdue recognition to the forgotten hero of Assam’s freedom struggle.