Bongaigaon couple accused of selling newborn twins, probe underway

A shocking incident has come to light from Ghilaguri village in North Salmara, Bongaigaon district, where a couple has been accused of selling their newborn twins.

According to reports, the couple—Pranab Das and Budu Das—was admitted to a private hospital in Bongaigaon city on May 27 for delivery. The woman reportedly gave birth to healthy twin babies at the hospital. Hospital authorities confirmed that both the mother and the newborns were discharged in stable condition.

However, upon returning to their village, the couple informed the community that the newborns had died and that the family had conducted last rites as per religious traditions. This claim was made by Pranab Das’s mother.



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Doubts began to surface among villagers regarding the actual fate of the babies. Suspecting that the couple may have sold the infants, local residents lodged a formal complaint with the District Child Protection Office.

Acting on the complaint, a joint team from the Child Protection Office and the police raided the couple’s residence. However, Pranab and Budu Das were not present at the time of the raid.

The District Child Protection Office has filed an FIR with the police, and an investigation is currently underway to uncover the truth behind the alleged sale of the newborn twins.