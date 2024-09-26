The case involving the Bongaigaon District Transport Office (DTO) forgery racket has indeed shaken Assam's administrative system.

Amit Saha, a whistleblower and victim of this fraudulent activity, has brought attention to what appears to be an organized racket involving high-level manipulation of vehicle registration processes. His 14-wheel truck, originally registered in Dhubri, was fraudulently re-registered under a different name and number in the Bongaigaon DTO office.

Saha's investigation has revealed systemic corruption, involving the DTO, Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVI), and other staff who allegedly manipulated government records and permitted the re-registration of stolen or old vehicles without proper documentation, such as customs clearance or purchase papers. Vehicles were reportedly brought from Lakshadweep and processed at Bongaigaon, bypassing required procedures. The discovery of over 400 forged vehicle documents further indicates the scale of the racket.



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While several arrests have been made, including Deepak Patowary, an enforcement inspector, he is also l/c district transport officer of Bongaigaon, and staff members of the Bongaigaon DTO office, Saha continues to push for a more in-depth investigation by national agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He believes only such high-level involvement can uncover the full extent of this fraudulent operation and bring the involved officials to justice.

Saha has also appealed to Assam's Chief Minister to intervene and ensure a thorough inquiry, aiming to expose the corruption network within the transport department, which has not only resulted in financial loss but also tarnished the credibility of the system.

The ongoing investigation is likely to have broader implications for the transport department across Assam.