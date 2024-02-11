Bongaigaon MLA Phanibhusan Chaudhary has been admitted to GMCH (Guwahati Medical College Hospital) after falling ill.

After the news surfaced of the MLA being hospitalized, singer Zubeen Garg paid a visit and enquired about Chaudhary’s health.

The details surrounding the sudden illness remain unclear, but the MLA's health condition is being closely monitored at GMCH. Zubeen Garg, upon learning of Chaudhary's health situation, promptly assessed the MLA's well-being.

Earlier the MLA expressed that he would not be contesting from the Barpeta Lok Sabha elections. Choudhury also stated that no current MLA from the AGP would be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"I am still an MLA, and I will not step into national politics. Some people may be saying things, but I have not thought anything in this regard. I am not going to contest in the Lok Sabha elections," said Choudhury.

As of now, the specific nature of the illness and the MLA's current health status are not disclosed. The focus remains on providing necessary medical attention and care at GMCH