Bongaigaon police destroy seized drugs worth Rs 6.63 crore in anti-narcotics drive

Bongaigaon Police on Sunday, July 12 destroyed seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances with an estimated market value of Rs 6.63 crore, reinforcing the Assam Police's ongoing campaign against drug trafficking.

The destruction exercise was carried out at Birjhora Tea Estate in Bongaigaon following the prescribed legal procedures. Officials said the disposal process was conducted with complete transparency while adhering to all environmental norms and regulatory guidelines.

The programme was attended by Bongaigaon Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jayanta Barua, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), and other senior officials.

Representatives of the Drug Disposal Committee, the Pollution Control Board, the Village Defence Party (VDP), civil society organisations, and members of the media were also present during the destruction of the seized contraband.

According to police, the total market value of the destroyed narcotics stood at Rs 6,63,35,450. The contraband included 1,027.093 kg of ganja valued at Rs 5,13,54,650, 294.59 grams of heroin worth Rs 58,91,800, 5,070 tablets valued at Rs 25,35,000, 13.084 kg of opium worth Rs 65,42,000, and 24 capsules valued at Rs 12,000.

Officials said the destruction of the seized narcotics underscores the state's sustained crackdown on drug trafficking networks and sends a strong message to organised drug syndicates operating in the region.