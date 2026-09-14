Bongaigaon Police rescue 82 cattle, bust alleged smuggling racket in Lower Assam

Bongaigaon Police rescued 82 cattle during a raid at a sawmill in North Salmara Part-III in Assam's Bongaigaon district, in a major crackdown on alleged cattle smuggling, officials said.

The operation was conducted at a sawmill belonging to a person identified as Gafur. Police also seized two trucks from the premises bearing registration numbers AS 25 FC 4396 and AS 20 AC 2808.

According to the preliminary investigation, the cattle were allegedly brought from the Assam-West Bengal border and were being smuggled illegally.

Police have detained Gafur and launched an investigation to determine the source of the cattle, their intended destination and the involvement of other people in the alleged smuggling network.

Authorities are also examining whether the accused had been involved in the illegal cattle trade for an extended period.