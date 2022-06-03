In India's economy, unemployment and underemployment have long been a problem. In Bongaigaon Bakhalagaon area, some educated youth have opened small industries to beat unemployment and given jobs to at least ten people so far.

At a time when unemployment in the state is on the rise, the youths of Bongaigaon have opened small industries in Bakhalagaon to make copper, bowls, and plates, employing five women and five men.

According to industry youths, the various types of bowls and plates produced in this industry have received positive feedback in the market, not only in Bongaigaon but also in Guwahati. Bongaigaon saw the start of the small industry two months ago.

Economic upliftment of weavers, handloom cluster development programme, handloom model village, income generation intervention for weavers, national handloom development programme, SAMARTH, and the establishment of an integrated handloom park in Kaziranga are among the schemes implemented by the Assam government for youths.

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