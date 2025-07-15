Booth Level Officers undergo training in Assam's Tamulpur to strengthen electoral roll accuracy

The first phase of a training programme for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors of the 43-Tamulpur (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency was successfully conducted today at Tamulpur College in Barnagar, Tamulpur district. The initiative aims to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and preparedness of the field-level staff involved in electoral processes.



The training session was formally inaugurated by Tamulpur District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, who emphasized the crucial role BLOs play in the compilation of an error-free and transparent electoral roll. Addressing the participants, Chakravarty urged them to discharge their responsibilities with sincerity, integrity, and utmost professionalism to uphold the sanctity of the democratic process.



The session focused on procedures related to voter registration, roll revision, and best practices for ensuring inclusivity and accuracy in the voter list.



Also present at the programme were Additional District Commissioner Hemashree Khanikar, Assistant Commissioner Hitesh Boro, Circle Officer of Tamulpur Elima Kandulna, Block Development Officer Deva Kumar Basumatary, and other district officials. Their presence underscored the importance of inter-departmental coordination in ensuring the success of the electoral preparation process.