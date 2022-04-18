In response to ex-MP Ripun Bora's resignation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Sunday that it is normal for the former to quit after MLAs from his own party "fought for his defeat" in the Rajya Sabha poll last month.

Sarma further claimed that Congress leaders who had travelled to the election from New Delhi played a role in Bora's defeat.

''I have nothing much to say on it. But after the Congress' press conference two days before the Rajya Sabha polls and how the Congress' Delhi agents worked for his defeat, one thing was clear: his resignation is not a big thing. It's natural.''

''Congress MLAs worked towards the defeat of Bora, that is true,'' Sarma added.

Ripun Bora, the former president of the Congress party in Assam, joined the TMC on Sunday in the presence of the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

In the Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won both seats from the state. Pabitra Margherita of the BJP and Rwngra Narzary of the UPPL, who were both winners, received 46 and 44 votes, respectively.