In a significant political development, Assam Chief Minister and BJP's Jharkhand in-charge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday called on former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren, as well as current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Sarma highlighted the pressing issue of illegal infiltration in Jharkhand, asserting that the BJP is prepared to engage in discussions with Hemant Soren to address this concern.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma urges Jharkhand CM to prioritize national interests over infiltrators

"I wish for Champai Soren to join the BJP and bolster our strength, though he is a prominent leader, and it may not be appropriate to comment further on him. I also urge Hemant Soren to consider joining the BJP, which stands for patriotism. We are open to discussions with Hemant Soren ji to curb the influx of intruders into Jharkhand. The need to safeguard Jharkhand is paramount—our nation comes first. The most pressing issue facing Jharkhand today is the presence of intruders. Our party's sole objective is to ensure the fulfillment of election promises and to free Jharkhand from this threat. These are our only two demands," Sarma stated.

Furthermore, Sarma criticized the Congress party for withholding the caste census data in Karnataka, contrasting it with the BJP's actions in Bihar. "The BJP conducted a caste census in Bihar. The Congress also undertook a caste census in Karnataka, and they should release the data. There should be no double standards," Sarma remarked, intensifying his critique of the opposition.