Boundary demarcation in Bajali not politically influenced: Assam minister Atul Bora

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora has clarified that the boundary demarcation of Bajali district is not being carried out under any political pressure.

Speaking to reporters, he stated that the process will take some time and not all details related to the demarcation can be made public.

"The issue of boundary finalisation is not politically motivated. It will take time, and not every aspect of it can be disclosed publicly," Bora said.

Taking a sharp dig at the Congress party, he accused them of engaging in "double standards" and alleged that the party has historically relied on religious minorities for forming governments in Assam. "It is only because of the support of religious minorities that the Congress could form governments in the state," he remarked.



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Addressing concerns about the condition of farmers, Minister Bora said he has already discussed the matter with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He assured that the government will take the necessary steps for farmers affected by drought in certain regions.

On the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, Bora clarified that no seat-sharing talks have yet taken place with the BJP. He also condemned illegal encroachments on Satra lands and lands under belt and block systems, blaming the Congress party for supporting such activities in the past.

The minister made these remarks while visiting the residence of Dharmeswar Roy, the General Secretary of AGP’s Central Committee in Purba Barala, Bajali. He expressed condolences on the demise of Roy's father and also shared several political observations during the visit.