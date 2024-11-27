Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed concerns about the impact of the ongoing violence in Manipur on other Northeastern states, particularly Assam.

"We are emotionally one, culturally one but boundary wise different," he added.

Speaking at the International Tourism Mart currently underway in Kaziranga, on November 27, CM Sarma stated that each state in the region has its own identity. He drew a comparison, saying, "Is an event in Rajasthan a setback for Haryana? While we share a cultural bond, we are individual states."

CM Sarma further clarified that incidents in Manipur, which is around 500 kilometers away from Assam, should not be linked to events occurring in Assam or other Northeastern states.

"To link an incident in Manipur with Kaziranga or Manas is unfair. It only leads to frustration," he said.

He emphasised that while the states are emotionally and culturally connected, they are geographically distinct.

It may be pertinent to mention here that tension and chaos in violence-hit Manipur have escalated over the past few weeks.

Recently, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told reporters that security forces are conducting combing operations in Jiribam areas to arrest the culprits involved in the heinous and terrorist act of killing many including women and children.

Two companies of CRPF were rushed to Jiribam immediately in the aftermath of the recent spate of violence and another five companies were rushed recently, the Chief Minister said adding that search and combing operation will continue until the culprits are arrested and booked under the law.