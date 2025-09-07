Boy expresses wish to visit CM’s house, Himanta Biswa Sarma responds, internet applauds

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma won hearts with his warm and approachable gesture after a young boy, aged around 15–16, expressed his desire to visit the CM’s residence in Guwahati. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for Sarma’s cordial demeanor.

The video shows the boy, dressed in a maroon T-shirt, approaching Sarma as he was about to board his helicopter after attending an event at an unspecified location. Smiling, the teenager told the Chief Minister, “I want to come to your house in Guwahati, sir.”

Responding with equal warmth, Sarma asked for the boy’s phone number and dialed it on his own device. The call was answered by the boy’s mother, to whom the CM assured a callback. He also asked the teen his name — “Swagath Mishra” — and saved the contact before gently patting him on the cheek.

When the boy mentioned he had something personal to share, Sarma reassured him, saying, “You can tell me at my house.” The boy walked away smiling, his eyes reflecting hope and excitement.

The gesture has since drawn admiration online, with social media users praising Sarma’s humility and accessibility. Many called it a refreshing example of people-friendly politics.