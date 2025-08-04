BPF declares candidates for first phase of upcoming BTC elections in 22 constituencies

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has officially announced the names of its candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The declaration was made today by BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary during a party meeting held at Mathamguri in Assam’s Baksa district.

A total of 22 candidates have been named for the initial phase, covering key constituencies across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Hagrama Mohilary himself will contest from the Debargaon constituency.

Here is the list of candidates announced for the 22 constituencies:

1. Parbatjhora – Moon Moon Brahma



2. Guma – Antaz Ali



3. Srirampur – Mukleswar Ahmed



4. Soraibil – Mritunjoy Narzary



5. Jamduar – William Narzary



6. Debargaon – Hagrama Mohilary



7. Dotma – Prakash Basumatary



8. Kachugaon – Rabiram Narzary



9. Baokhungri – Dhaneswar Goyari



10. Salakati – Derhasat Basumatary



11. Nichima – James Basumatary



12. Kajalgaon – Paniram Brahma



13. Chirang – Sukursing Muchahary



14. Sobaijhar – Dhiraj Borgoyary



15. Mathanguri – Begom Akhtara Ahmed



16. Dihira – Augustush Tigga



17. Darrangajuli – Emmanuel Muchahary



18. Goreswar – Maheswar Basumatary



19. Suklai Serfang – Ganesh Kachary



20. Khwirabari – Lwmsrao Daimary



21. Dhwnsiri – Fresh Mushahari



22. Bhairabkunda – Rihon Daimary



Speaking at the event, Mohilary expressed confidence in the party’s preparedness and the experience of the candidates. He also appealed to the public to support the BPF for continued peace and development in the Bodoland region.