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BPF declares candidates for first phase of upcoming BTC elections in 22 constituencies

BPF declares candidates for first phase of upcoming BTC elections in 22 constituencies

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has officially announced the names of its candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The declaration was made today by BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary during a party meeting held at Mathamguri in Assam’s Baksa district.

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BPF declares candidates for first phase of upcoming BTC elections in 22 constituencies
Story highlights
  • BPF revealed candidate names at Mathamguri meeting in Assam's Baksa district
  • Hagrama Mohilary confident about team’s experience and readiness
  • Candidates cover key constituencies across Bodoland Territorial Region

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has officially announced the names of its candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The declaration was made today by BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary during a party meeting held at Mathamguri in Assam’s Baksa district.

A total of 22 candidates have been named for the initial phase, covering key constituencies across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Hagrama Mohilary himself will contest from the Debargaon constituency.

Here is the list of candidates announced for the 22 constituencies:

1. Parbatjhora – Moon Moon Brahma


2. Guma – Antaz Ali


3. Srirampur – Mukleswar Ahmed


4. Soraibil – Mritunjoy Narzary


5. Jamduar – William Narzary


6. Debargaon – Hagrama Mohilary


7. Dotma – Prakash Basumatary


8. Kachugaon – Rabiram Narzary


9. Baokhungri – Dhaneswar Goyari


10. Salakati – Derhasat Basumatary


11. Nichima – James Basumatary


12. Kajalgaon – Paniram Brahma


13. Chirang – Sukursing Muchahary


14. Sobaijhar – Dhiraj Borgoyary


15. Mathanguri – Begom Akhtara Ahmed


16. Dihira – Augustush Tigga


17. Darrangajuli – Emmanuel Muchahary


18. Goreswar – Maheswar Basumatary


19. Suklai Serfang – Ganesh Kachary


20. Khwirabari – Lwmsrao Daimary


21. Dhwnsiri – Fresh Mushahari


22. Bhairabkunda – Rihon Daimary


Speaking at the event, Mohilary expressed confidence in the party’s preparedness and the experience of the candidates. He also appealed to the public to support the BPF for continued peace and development in the Bodoland region.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Aug 04, 2025
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