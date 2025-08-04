BPF declares candidates for first phase of upcoming BTC elections in 22 constituencies
The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has officially announced the names of its candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The declaration was made today by BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary during a party meeting held at Mathamguri in Assam’s Baksa district.
- BPF revealed candidate names at Mathamguri meeting in Assam's Baksa district
- Hagrama Mohilary confident about team’s experience and readiness
- Candidates cover key constituencies across Bodoland Territorial Region
The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has officially announced the names of its candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The declaration was made today by BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary during a party meeting held at Mathamguri in Assam’s Baksa district.
A total of 22 candidates have been named for the initial phase, covering key constituencies across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Hagrama Mohilary himself will contest from the Debargaon constituency.
Here is the list of candidates announced for the 22 constituencies:
1. Parbatjhora – Moon Moon Brahma
2. Guma – Antaz Ali
3. Srirampur – Mukleswar Ahmed
4. Soraibil – Mritunjoy Narzary
5. Jamduar – William Narzary
6. Debargaon – Hagrama Mohilary
7. Dotma – Prakash Basumatary
8. Kachugaon – Rabiram Narzary
9. Baokhungri – Dhaneswar Goyari
10. Salakati – Derhasat Basumatary
11. Nichima – James Basumatary
12. Kajalgaon – Paniram Brahma
13. Chirang – Sukursing Muchahary
14. Sobaijhar – Dhiraj Borgoyary
15. Mathanguri – Begom Akhtara Ahmed
16. Dihira – Augustush Tigga
17. Darrangajuli – Emmanuel Muchahary
18. Goreswar – Maheswar Basumatary
19. Suklai Serfang – Ganesh Kachary
20. Khwirabari – Lwmsrao Daimary
21. Dhwnsiri – Fresh Mushahari
22. Bhairabkunda – Rihon Daimary
Speaking at the event, Mohilary expressed confidence in the party’s preparedness and the experience of the candidates. He also appealed to the public to support the BPF for continued peace and development in the Bodoland region.
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