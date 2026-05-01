BPF holds 94th Central Working Committee meeting in Assam's Kokrajhar

Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on May 1 held its 94th Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Chandamari, Kokrajhar.

The meeting was chaired by Hagrama Mohilary, who discussed key organisational matters and preparations ahead of the Assam Assembly Election 2026 results scheduled to be declared on May 4.

Party leaders and members deliberated on the political situation in the state, organisational strategies and future course of action following the conclusion of the elections.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as political parties across Assam await the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections.