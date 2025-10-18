BPF leader Charan Boro sworn in as Assam Cabinet minister

In a key development for Assam politics, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Charan Boro was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister, following the expansion of the Assam state cabinet on Saturday, October 18.



The oath-taking ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan at 11 a.m., where Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary were also present on the occasion.



Charan Boro’s induction into the Cabinet marks the official return of the Bodoland People’s Front to the ruling NDA alliance, after years of serving in the opposition. The move is seen as a strategic alignment ahead of the next assembly polls, strengthening the party’s role in state governance.



A graduate of Cotton College and a postgraduate from Gauhati University, Boro is considered one of the promising young leaders of the BPF. He was first elected from the Mazbat constituency in 2016 and re-elected in 2021, serving from the opposition benches until now.



Despite the presence of several senior BPF leaders, including Durga Das Boro, the party chose the comparatively younger Charan Boro, born in 1979, for the ministerial berth. This decision signals a potential generational shift within the party’s leadership and highlights the BPF’s focus on youth representation in governance.