BPF MLA questions Assam government over delay in granting ST status to six communities

Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Rupam Chandra Roy on Wednesday, July 29, questioned the BJP-led Assam government over the delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six indigenous communities, urging the government to expedite the process without affecting the rights of existing tribal groups.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Assam Assembly, the first-time legislator said the matter has remained pending despite repeated discussions and assurances over the years.

"We want the granting of ST status to all six communities as soon as possible. I urge the government to take the necessary steps without affecting the existing ST communities," Roy said.

Responding to the query, Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Ranoj Pegu said the inclusion of any community in the Scheduled Tribe list falls under the jurisdiction of the Central government. He said the Assam government has submitted proposals to the Centre on multiple occasions.

"Unless the Registrar General of India submits a favourable report and Parliament passes the required legislation, ST status cannot be granted. The Centre had sought modalities from the state government, and we have already submitted a report in the Assembly," Pegu said.

The minister added that, in the meantime, the state government has reserved seats for members of the six communities in government-run medical colleges as an interim measure.

The six communities—Moran, Motok, Chutia, Tai Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes—have been demanding Scheduled Tribe status for several years. Successive assurances have been made by senior BJP leaders and ministers, but the demand remains unresolved.

The issue had also sparked protests during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly. On July 14, members of the Opposition Congress and Raijor Dal staged a walkout after alleging a lack of progress on granting ST status to the communities.

Last year, a Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted by the Assam government submitted an interim report recommending a three-tier reservation framework to accommodate the six communities without affecting the reservation benefits of existing Scheduled Tribe groups.

The report proposed the creation of a new 'ST (Valley)' category, under which Tai Ahom, Chutia, Tea Tribes and Koch-Rajbongshi (excluding undivided Goalpara) would be included. It also recommended including Moran, Motok and Koch-Rajbongshi (Goalpara) under the existing 'ST (Plains)' category, noting that these proposals faced relatively less opposition from existing ST communities.

The GoM further recommended continued consultations with all stakeholders before a final proposal is sent to the Centre. The final decision on granting ST status will require approval by Parliament through a constitutional amendment.