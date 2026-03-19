BPF releases first list of 11 candidates for Assam Assembly elections 2026

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) on March 19 announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2026, naming nominees for 11 constituencies across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The list, issued from the party headquarters in Kokrajhar and signed by BPF president Hagrama Mohilary, includes candidates for key constituencies such as Gossaigaon, Dotma (ST), Kokrajhar (ST), Baokhungri, Parbotjhora, Sidli-Chirang (ST), Manas, Baksa (ST), Bhergaon, Udalguri (ST), and Mazbat.

According to the list, Sabharam Basumatary has been fielded from Gossaigaon, Rabiram Narzary from Dotma (ST), Sewli Mohilary from Kokrajhar (ST), and Rupam Roy from Baokhungri. Dr. Rezul Karim will contest from Parbotjhora, while Paniram Brahma has been named for Sidli-Chirang (ST).

The party has also nominated Thaneswar Basumatary from Manas, Maneswar Brahma from Baksa (ST), Maheswar Boro from Bhergaon, Rihon Daimary from Udalguri (ST), and Charan Boro from Mazbat.

With this announcement, the BPF has formally entered the electoral fray, focusing on its core strongholds in the BTR region as it gears up for the Assembly polls.