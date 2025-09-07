Brahmaputra Board drafts plans for 15 NE river sub-basins amid flood-erosion woes

The Brahmaputra Board is preparing updated master plans for 15 river sub-basins across the northeast using advanced technology to address the region’s recurring floods and erosion, officials confirmed.

The move follows one of the worst monsoon spells in recent memory. In June, heavy rains and landslides left lakhs of people affected across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur. Silchar in Assam recorded 415.8 mm of rainfall in a single day, while Mizoram reported more than 600 landslides.

A senior official said, “The Board has been actively engaged in preparing Master Plans, developing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for multipurpose projects, monitoring Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) schemes, and executing anti-erosion, flood control and drainage development works.”

The current plans cover rivers such as Dikhow and Jhanji (Nagaland and Assam), Dikrong (Arunachal Pradesh and Assam), Kolodyne and Tuichang (Mizoram), and 10 rivers in Meghalaya, including Kynshi, Umngot and Simsang. Consultations with state governments are underway, and Requests for Proposals (RFPs) have been issued to incorporate stakeholder inputs.

A special committee comprising representatives from basin states, the Central Water Commission, North East Space Application Centre, Survey of India, Geological Survey of India and leading academic institutions is overseeing the process.

Future master plans are also being drawn up for major rivers such as the Teesta, Sankosh-Raidak, Ganol, Jinjiram, Kopili, Kollong, Dhansiri (North), Feni, Muhuri and Gumti. Draft RFPs for these have already been prepared.

The High Powered Review Board (HPRB) has asked the Brahmaputra Board to speed up preparation of advanced DPRs and ensure tighter monitoring in partnership with state governments. It has also suggested pilot projects showcasing nature-based solutions, springshed and watershed development, urban flood management and traditional water practices.

“The Brahmaputra Board is working to evolve into a knowledge-based River Basin Organisation capable of delivering the best technical solutions to basin states,” an official added.

Officials emphasised that state governments must continue executing anti-erosion and flood protection works under the Jal Shakti Ministry’s FMBAP, while relying on the Board for integrated planning and technical support.