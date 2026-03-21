Brahmaputra emerging as Assam’s growth lifeline through waterways push: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 21, said the state’s transformation is increasingly being driven by its waterways, with the Brahmaputra River emerging as a key engine of connectivity, economic growth, and livelihoods.

“Assam’s transformation is now flowing through its waterways. From modern terminals and night ferry services to new vessels and upcoming projects, the Brahmaputra River is becoming a true lifeline of connectivity and opportunity,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He highlighted that inland water transport is complementing traditional modes such as road, rail, and air, while also boosting tourism and employment across the state.

Among key initiatives, the Chief Minister noted the introduction of 20 modern catamarans and the upgradation of over 850 traditional boats under the Jibondinga Scheme.

He also pointed out that India’s first night ferry navigation system has been operationalised, benefiting over 11 lakh passengers during night hours.

Further, Sarma informed that infrastructure development is underway, including a new inland water transport terminal at Jogighopa, aimed at enhancing both passenger and cargo movement.

“Beyond roads, rail and air, water transport is powering growth, tourism and livelihoods,” he added, underscoring the government’s focus on fully utilising Assam’s vast river network.