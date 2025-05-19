Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, in a press address on Monday, May 19, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for India’s unprecedented economic and infrastructural transformation over the past 11 years. Emphasizing the country’s emergence as the fourth-largest economy globally, Sonowal stated that India’s progress has instilled “self-belief, confidence, and strength” among its citizens.

“The vision and timely implementation of policies by our Honourable Prime Minister have led to growth across all regions, including the remotest parts of the country. Today, every sector of infrastructure—from roads to waterways—is witnessing rapid advancements, with the Northeast region playing a crucial role in India’s growth story,” Sonowal said.

Highlighting key achievements in the Northeast, the minister pointed out the ministry’s coordination with state governments to execute several flagship projects. Among these are the development of national waterways such as the Brahmaputra, construction of multimodal logistics parks, and establishment of river ports to enhance passenger and cargo transport facilities. “Out of ₹2,000 crore worth of ongoing work, projects worth ₹600 crore have already been completed,” he added.

To further empower the region’s youth, Sonowal noted the introduction of skill development initiatives in the shipping sector. These programs have equipped students from all northeastern states with industry-ready skills, leading to increased employment opportunities. Infrastructure for ship repair and the creation of modern river cruise terminals are also underway.

Drawing a sharp contrast with previous administrations, Sonowal criticized the Congress for its inaction during its 55-year rule. “They neither studied the rivers nor explored their potential for national growth,” he remarked.

The Union Minister called for continued cooperation from all seven northeastern states and their citizens to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects. “We are confident that, under the Honourable PM’s guidance, Northeast India will march steadily towards a new era of prosperity and connectivity,” he asserted.