Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival opens submissions for landmark 10th edition

The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) has announced the call for entries for its 10th edition, with a submission deadline of September 9, 2025. This milestone year marks a decade of the festival’s commitment to spotlighting bold storytelling and diverse voices in Indian cinema, with a growing emphasis on films from the Northeast.

Since its inception, BVFF has grown from a regional initiative into a nationally recognised platform. With over 1,500 film entries received and 310+ screenings hosted across previous editions, the festival has become a regular stop on India’s film festival circuit. Held in Guwahati, BVFF brings together filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences to engage in open conversations about craft, culture, and creativity.

“Ten editions ago, BVFF started as a dream project, a vision to create a space for the North East in the national film conversation,” said Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika. “Today, we stand on a decade of stories that moved us, filmmakers who inspired us, and audiences who believed in us.”

This year’s festival will include feature films, short films, and documentaries, alongside a lineup of masterclasses, panel discussions, and networking events. Organisers are also introducing an international segment for the first time—an expansion aimed at increasing global participation and recognition.

Ronnie Lahiri, filmmaker and BVFF advisory board member noted the festival's growing impact: “As this intimate festival continues to grow, it’s become more than just a significant platform for cinematic dialogue—it’s also brought meaningful cinema, workshops, and discussions to Northeast India.”

The festival has previously hosted major names from Indian cinema including Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Gauri Shinde, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar. Their involvement has shaped BVFF into a space where emerging voices are mentored and new ideas are nurtured.

Programming this year benefits from the inclusion of new advisors Smriti Kiran and Murtaza Ali Khan. Khan remarked, “The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival has become a very important part of my annual calendar. What makes BVFF truly special is its world-class curation of films, a strong focus on Northeast India's cinema and culture, and the unmatched warmth and hospitality that make it an unforgettable experience.”

The festival continues to be supported by a core team including Creative Director Pallavi Chumki Barua, Technical Director Samujjal Kashyap, Publicity Director Karma Paljor, and Communications Director Bjorn DeNiese. An advisory board featuring Reema Kagti, Leena Yadav, Adil Hussain, and Ronnie Lahiri provides ongoing guidance.

Submissions are now open via the official website: [https://brahmaputravalleyfilmfestival.com](https://brahmaputravalleyfilmfestival.com).