Brahmaputra Valley Film festival postponed to 2026 following Zubeen Garg’s passing

The organisers of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) have postponed the 10th edition of the festival to 2026, following the death of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. The festival was earlier scheduled to take place from December 4 to 7, 2025.

The decision comes as the state continues to mourn the loss of the legendary musician, filmmaker and humanitarian, whose songs and spirit defined generations. With more than 38,000 songs across 40 languages, Zubeen Garg’s legacy remains deeply rooted in the cultural fabric of the Northeast.

Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika said in a statement that the postponement was made out of respect for Zubeen’s memory. “His passing is not just a loss for Assam, but for everyone who found their rhythm and identity through his art. As a festival born from this land and its people, it doesn’t feel right to celebrate when the heart of our culture is in mourning. This year, we pause to remember, to reflect and to honour him,” she said.

According to BVFF organisers, the decision followed extensive discussions with the festival’s advisors and core team.

Creative Director Pallavi Chumki Barua expressed gratitude to the festival’s supporters for their understanding. “BVFF has always been about creativity, community and connection. While this is a time for pause, we look forward to returning stronger, with the same passion for meaningful cinema and cultural exchange,” she said.

Technical Director Samujjal Kashyap added that the 10th edition will still mark a milestone when it returns. “Having had the chance to work closely with Zubeen Da, his loss feels deeply personal. But this feeling extends far beyond us—it’s a shared grief across Assam, the Northeast, and the country,” he said.

For filmmakers who had already submitted entries for the 10th edition, BVFF has confirmed full refunds. Online submissions through FilmFreeway will be refunded via the platform, while filmmakers who submitted offline will be contacted individually by the BVFF team to complete the process.