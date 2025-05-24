Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a patriotic tribute to the BrahMos missile in a post titled "When Brahmaputra Took Flight: BrahMos Strikes with the Power of a Nation."

Reflecting on a conversation with former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Sarma highlighted the deeper symbolism behind the missile’s name, which fuses "Brahmaputra" - the powerful river of Assam - and "Moskva," the Russian capital.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma said, "The name BrahMos is not just a fusion of syllables—it’s a fusion of identities, of histories, of powers. Coined from Brahmaputra—the roaring river of Assam that defines strength, resilience, and flow—and Moskva, the nerve of Russia, this missile is as much a tribute to India’s natural force as it is to technological alliance."

Describing BrahMos as "India’s message carved in fire," Sarma celebrated the missile’s Mach 3 speed, precision, and multi-platform versatility, while expressing pride in the Brahmaputra’s legacy being carried globally through one of the world’s most advanced cruise missiles.

He praised the missile’s role in Operation Sindoor, calling it “Brahmaputra in motion,” and emphasized that its name evokes the strength and resolve of a nation that does not blink in the face of adversity.

"For us in Assam, the fact that our Brahmaputra lends its name to the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile is a matter of profound pride," he said, further adding, "And this name, born from our soil, roared across borders in Operation Sindoor—delivering precision strikes that left the world in awe and adversaries in fear. It is not just a missile. It is Brahmaputra in motion. And when the enemy hears “BrahMos”, they hear the thunder of our river and the will of a nation that does not blink."