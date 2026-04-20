Brave resident foils robbery bid in Assam's Dhubri, one miscreant caught

A robbery attempt was foiled by the alertness of a local resident in Assam's Dhubri on the late night of April 20, leading to the arrest of one armed miscreant while two others managed to escape.

The incident took place at the residence of Chandra Sekhar Das in Ward No. 2, where three armed robbers allegedly barged in with sharp weapons and wooden clubs intending to loot valuables.

Das raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to rush to the spot. Amid the chaos, two of the accused fled, while one was cornered by the family and locked inside a room.

Police from Dhubri Sadar Police Station reached the spot and took the accused, identified as Lal Chand Ali, into custody.

An FIR has been registered, and police have launched a search operation to trace the remaining accused. Officials said investigation is underway and urged residents to remain vigilant.