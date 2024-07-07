Rescue teams in Guwahati’s Rajgarh locality have recovered a body believed to be that of Avinash Sarkar, the eight-year-old boy who went missing after being swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in Bamunimaidam last Friday.

The body has been transferred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for identification. While official confirmation is awaited, an intensive search operation was launched early this morning following leads that led to the recovery.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited Avinash Sarkar’s family on Saturday to offer his support, expressed deep concern over the incident. "Our hearts go out to Avilash's family during this incredibly difficult time. Extensive search efforts have been ongoing since Friday," CM Sarma assured.

Stating the urgency of the situation, Sarma noted, "The search will continue until tomorrow. However, after 72 hours, the likelihood of finding him alive sadly diminishes. I urge the family to take care of their health and support each other during this trying time."

The Chief Minister pledged to keep the family in his thoughts and plans to visit them again to offer his condolences and support in the coming days.