SHILLONG: Meghalaya's government today convened a Covid review meeting wherein it was decided to lift a few restrictions from February 11 next.

The state government has decided that double vaccinated individuals will not require RT-PCR tests before entering the State.

Moreover, all Schools will fully function from February 14 except those in Shillong which will reopen only for classes 1-5.

The state government has also decided to lift night curfew as cases continue to dip.

Only double vaccinated people will only be permitted in bars, restaurants, movie theatres and the odd-even rule for private vehicles will continue.

It was also decided that no prior permissions will be required for funerals.

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