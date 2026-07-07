BRICS adopts Guwahati Declaration to tighten joint action on drug trafficking

The BRICS nations have adopted the Guwahati Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation against illicit drug trafficking and related transnational organised crime. The declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the two-day BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting held in Guwahati, Assam.

The joint declaration calls for greater cooperation through the timely exchange of information, intelligence and best practices, in line with national laws and international obligations. It also highlights the importance of using innovative technologies, digital tools and data-driven approaches to improve law enforcement and regulatory measures against drug trafficking.

The participating countries expressed concern over the changing nature of the global drug trade, particularly the rise of synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances (NPS), the diversion of precursor chemicals, and the misuse of emerging technologies, virtual assets, digital platforms and maritime routes by organised criminal networks.

The declaration also stresses the need to strengthen efforts to reduce drug demand, promote healthy lifestyles and protect vulnerable groups, especially children and young people, through evidence-based and people-centred strategies.

Representing India at the meeting, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Anurag Garg urged BRICS anti-drug agencies to develop a partnership based on speed, mutual trust and real-time intelligence sharing to tackle transnational drug syndicates more effectively. He highlighted India's zero-tolerance policy against drugs and its 2026–2029 roadmap, which focuses on dismantling criminal networks, preventing drug abuse through awareness campaigns, and expanding treatment, de-addiction and rehabilitation services.

During his closing remarks, Garg said modern drug trafficking networks operate across borders and jurisdictions, making closer international cooperation essential. He proposed the creation of a BRICS Virtual Working Group and enhanced cross-border training initiatives to improve coordination among member states.

Delegates also reviewed the drug situation in their respective countries and held discussions on key challenges, including the use of digital technology for real-time drug interdiction, trafficking through the darknet, the growing threat posed by new psychoactive substances, and measures to prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals.

Held under India's 2026 BRICS chairship, themed "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," the meeting brought together representatives from Brazil, China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia and the United Arab Emirates to discuss coordinated strategies against global drug trafficking.