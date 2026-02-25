British museum’s T. Richard Blurton engages Gauhati University on Vrindabani Bastra and Assam’s civilisational legacy

Internationally acclaimed archaeologist T. Richard Blurton, former Head of the South and South East Asia Section at the British Museum, interacted with scholars and students at Gauhati University on February 25, reinforcing global academic engagement with Assam’s civilisational heritage.

The session was attended by Ballepu Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam.

In his address, Blurton situated Assam’s artistic and devotional traditions within a broader international framework, with particular emphasis on the historic and cultural significance of the Vrindabani Bastra. He described the textile masterpiece as “more than a work of art,” observing that it embodies a cultural imagination shaped by faith, community and narrative traditions, and warrants sustained scholarly research and preservation.

The discussion drew faculty members, researchers and students into a deeper engagement with themes of material culture, sacred traditions and artistic expression, situating Assam’s heritage within global academic discourse.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta reflected on the enduring legacy of Srimanta Sankardev, describing the Vrindabani Bastra as a profound symbol of devotion and craftsmanship rooted in Assam’s spiritual consciousness. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to advancing rigorous scholarship while safeguarding the region’s cultural foundations.

Mahanta also highlighted the philosophical depth of institutions such as the Naamghar, which he said symbolises both aakar (form) and nirakar (formless), and noted how traditions like Ankiya Bhaona integrate devotion and artistic expression within the Bhakti movement.

The programme was attended by senior university officials, including Prof. Rajib Handique, Academic Registrar, and Prof. Kandarpa Kumar Sarma, Controller of Examinations.

By hosting global scholars such as Blurton, Gauhati University continues to consolidate its role as a leading centre for heritage research and cultural scholarship in the Northeast.