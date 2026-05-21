British tried to dilute Assamese identity before Independence: BJP MLA Pradyut Bordoloi

BJP MLA Pradyut Bordoloi on May 21 stressed the importance of protecting Assam’s indigenous identity and heritage, drawing parallels between present-day concerns and historical developments before India’s independence.

Speaking during the inaugural session of the Assam Assembly, Bordoloi said safeguarding the interests and future of indigenous communities remains important, particularly in light of the mandate received by the BJP-led NDA in the state.

Referring to historical events, he said that before Independence, there had been attempts to dilute Assamese identity and mentioned a proposal under British rule under which Assam could have been merged with East Pakistan.

He said leaders of that period, particularly Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, opposed such proposals and played a role in ensuring Assam retained its distinct identity.

The BJP legislator also said Assam’s cultural and indigenous heritage must continue to be protected in the present day and praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for efforts aimed at preserving Assamese identity.

The remarks came during the opening proceedings of the new Assam Assembly session.

