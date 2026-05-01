BRO holds Chief Engineers Works Conference in Guwahati to review eastern region projects

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) conducted a two-day Chief Engineers Works Conference for all BRO projects in the Eastern Region in Guwahati on April 28 and 29.

The conference was chaired by Jitendra Prasad, Additional Director General Border Roads (East), and brought together seven Chief Engineers from BRO projects across the eastern region along with the Commandant of the Engineer Base Workshop.

The discussions focused on preparing a roadmap for the current financial year and formulating strategies to achieve the organisation’s infrastructure and operational targets.

Officials deliberated on improving operational efficiency, optimising resource utilisation, and ensuring timely completion of key infrastructure projects in the region.

The conference also emphasised adopting best practices to enhance project execution timelines and overall delivery standards.

Addressing the participants, Jitendra Prasad stressed the need to accelerate project execution while maintaining high-quality standards in infrastructure development.

He highlighted that strong and reliable infrastructure is essential not only for operational effectiveness but also for maintaining public confidence and organisational credibility.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment towards achieving higher targets and expediting strategically important road projects across the eastern sector.

Officials stated that the deliberations are expected to provide fresh momentum to ongoing works and further strengthen the BRO’s role in nation-building through infrastructure development.