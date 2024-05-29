In a shocking turn of events, the quiet village of Gajia in Barpeta district was rocked by the discovery of a brutally murdered body, buried for nearly a week, during a spell of heavy rain and strong winds. The deceased, identified as Azim Uddin from Barpalli village, had been missing since May 21.

The grim discovery came after Sukur Ali, Azim Uddin's son, filed a First Information Report (FIR) on May 22, implicating Mizanur Rahman and his sons in his father’s disappearance. According to family members, a long-standing land dispute between Azim Uddin and Mizanur Rahman's family is believed to have escalated into this fatal incident.

Sukur Ali expressed his family's anguish, stating, "Our father had been missing since May 21, and we filed an FIR on the 22nd against Mizanur Rahman. Our father was killed by Mizanur and his relatives because he raised his voice against them in a land dispute."

Acting swiftly on the FIR, law enforcement authorities arrested the suspects on May 27. On May 28, three of the accused were brought to the crime scene to assist the police in locating the burial site. With their cooperation, the police team recovered Azim Uddin's body, buried in Gajia village.

The Barpeta police have initiated a thorough investigation into the murder, aiming to uncover any additional motives or accomplices involved in the crime. The shocking revelation has left the residents of Gajia village in a state of disbelief and mourning.