BSF accused of assault after Assam man dies near Indo-Bangladesh border, locals demand inquiry

A 32-year-old man, Nirmal Roy, died under mysterious circumstances near the India-Bangladesh border in Katigorah, Cachar district, late Friday night, sparking widespread public outrage and protests. While local residents have accused Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of physically assaulting Roy during a patrol, BSF officials have firmly denied the allegations, citing a different chain of events.

The incident has reignited debates around the conduct of security forces along sensitive border zones and raised demands for an impartial probe.

According to local eyewitnesses and community sources, Roy was allegedly intercepted and beaten by a group of BSF personnel around midnight while they were conducting routine patrols in the border area. He was later rushed to a local Primary Health Centre (PHC) and subsequently referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital due to his deteriorating condition. Roy reportedly succumbed to his injuries en route.

The news of Roy’s death triggered massive protests in front of the Katigorah Circle Office, with agitated residents demanding immediate action against the BSF personnel allegedly involved in the incident. Protesters accused the paramilitary force of excessive use of force and called for an independent judicial inquiry.

However, BSF authorities have refuted the claims, stating that Roy was found in an unconscious and intoxicated state near the border during their patrol. They claim he was provided medical attention promptly, and that initial post-mortem reports suggest the presence of alcohol in his system.

A BSF spokesperson said, “The individual was not assaulted. He was found lying unconscious and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Our personnel took him to the PHC in Katigorah and later to Silchar Medical College.”

Despite this, public trust appears shaken. Protesters have rejected the BSF’s version and are pressing for greater transparency and accountability in the investigation process.