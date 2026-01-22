BSF denies preventing Kali idol immersion in Assam’s Sribhumi, cites border security and public safety concerns

The Border Security Force (BSF) has refuted reports alleging that its personnel denied permission to a local family to immerse a Kali idol in Assam’s Sribhumi district on January 19, clarifying that the advisory was issued solely in the interest of public safety and border security, given the sensitive location along the Indo-Bangladesh frontier.

The clarification comes after media reports and local claims suggested that BSF personnel prevented a Kali idol immersion ceremony at the Steamer Ghat on the Kushiyara River on the evening of January 19. The ghat, located along Kalibari Road, lies in a strategically sensitive zone and also functions as a customs check-post facilitating legal cross-border trade with Bangladesh.

According to the BSF, troops deployed near the Kushiyara River did not prohibit the ritual but requested the family to conduct the immersion during daylight hours, citing safety concerns associated with nighttime movement in a border-sensitive area. The force stated that the family was urged to carry out the immersion the following morning, with full cooperation and assistance from BSF personnel.

“Considering the strategic importance of the area and public safety concerns during night hours, the family was advised to perform the immersion in the morning,” BSF sources said, adding that there was no intent to interfere with religious practices.

However, local residents had earlier expressed resentment, claiming that despite adhering to customary rituals and bringing the idol to the immersion site, the BSF allegedly refused to open the border gate, leading to the ceremony being halted. Some locals also pointed out what they described as an irony—commercial cross-border activities continued at the same location, while a religious ritual faced restrictions.

Responding to these allegations, the BSF maintained that the advisory was purely procedural and precautionary, necessitated by the area’s proximity to the international border and the need to prevent any untoward incident during nighttime hours.

The force reiterated its respect for all religious traditions and stressed that its actions were guided by operational protocols, security considerations, and public safety imperatives. Officials also emphasised that religious activities are routinely facilitated in coordination with local communities, provided safety norms are adhered to.