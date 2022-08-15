On the occasion of Independence Day, the Border Security Force exchanged greetings and sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh in the India-Bangladesh border areas located in Dhubri district on Monday.

The Border Security Force and its Bangladeshi counterpart, Border Guard Bangladesh, exchanged sweets on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in BOP Sonahat with 31 Battalion of BSF and in BOP Tistapara with 19 Battalion of BSF.

Dhubri exchanges 61 km of border with Bangladesh, which includes riverine and land borders.

It may be stated that it has been a tradition to exchange gifts and sweets between both countries on special occasions.

These rituals highlight and enhance the bonds that already exist between the two nations' border security personnel. A high level of vigilance is still being maintained by the BSF as it continues to secure the borders.

It needs to be mentioned here that in 2021, in the RS Pura region of Jammu and Kashmir, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated the Diwali celebration close to the international border.