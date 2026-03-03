BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Dhubri, one held with liquor and firecrackers

The 66th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) on March 2 foiled a suspected cross-border smuggling attempt in the Bhogdahar sector along the India-Bangladesh international border in Assam’s Dhubri district.

Acting on routine border patrol inputs, BSF personnel intercepted a man moving under suspicious circumstances near the border fencing in the Bhogdahar area. Upon frisking and search, the troops recovered 25 bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and two large bags containing a substantial quantity of firecrackers.

The accused has been identified as Adam Ali, son of late Ajgar Ali, a resident of Dighaltari Part-I under Patamari in Dhubri district. Preliminary assessment by security officials indicates that the seized items were likely intended for illegal transportation across the international border into Bangladesh, where such goods reportedly command higher prices in informal markets.

Following his apprehension, the accused along with the seized contraband was handed over to Dhubri Sadar Police Station for further legal action. Officer-in-Charge Pritam Das confirmed that a formal case has been registered and that the accused is currently in police custody.

Police officials stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the individual was operating independently or as part of a broader smuggling network active in the Patamari and Bhogdahar sectors.

The Bhogdahar belt has long been considered vulnerable to cross-border illegal trade, including cattle and narcotics trafficking. The latest seizure underscores the evolving pattern of contraband movement in the region and the continued vigilance maintained by border guarding forces.