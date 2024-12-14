The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals attempting to infiltrate into India near Rattachera in East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, according to an official report on Saturday. The operation underscores the BSF's heightened vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The detained individuals were allegedly guided by Bangladeshi touts who charged a fee of 7,000 Bangladeshi Taka (approximately ₹5,000) for facilitating their illegal entry. The group included Mohammed Shahjahan (55), his daughter Aarifa (20), and five others. Two of the individuals were reportedly promised free medical treatment in Kolkata as part of the arrangement.

"Acting on specific intelligence, the troops of the 172 Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya Frontier intercepted the individuals on December 13, 2024," stated the BSF. During preliminary questioning, it was revealed that the group had crossed the border en route to Kolkata, passing through Assam’s Dona Skur village and Badarpur railway station.

In a humanitarian gesture, the BSF handed over the apprehended individuals to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting on December 14, 2024.

Meanwhile, in another operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Sonata, Dawki, and Kasinda areas of East Khasi Hills district, the BSF disrupted a smuggling attempt. The troops confiscated contraband goods valued at Rs 9.83 lakh. Among the seized items were cattle, sugar, liquor, truck rims, biscuits, fish, betel nuts, potatoes, blankets, garlic, and other edibles, all intended for illegal trade into Bangladesh.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the Customs Office for further legal action. The BSF reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding India's borders, emphasizing its relentless efforts to curb cross-border crimes and unlawful activities.