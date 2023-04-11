In yet another successful drive against trans-border crimes and illegal drug trafficking, troops under Border Security Force, Guwahati Frontier foiled a smuggling bid and arrested two drug smugglers on April 10.



Based on reliable inputs, a team of BSF personnel of BOP Chitrakoot 75 BN BSF launched a special operation and seized huge quantities of banned Yaba tablets and cough syrups worth Rs 99 lakh from a village namely Kayeterbari under Coochbehar.



As per reports, the seized consignment was meant to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh. The apprehended smugglers and seized items were handed over to police for further legal action.



Keeping in view the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always on the alert to thwart trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes.