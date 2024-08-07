Amid unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Guwahati has issued a high alert along the Indo-Bangladesh international border and stepped up vigil to review the situation.

In a statement issued by the BSF Guwahati PRO, the authorities informed that they have declared a state of high alert in the areas in order to prevent any security threats.

The statement also stated that commanders at all levels have been directed to remain alert and maintain vigilance and readiness to handle unforeseen situations.

The personnel will ensure a strict watch on the border, with augmented manpower and the formation of quick reaction teams (QRTs).

The PRO informed that a water wing and 11 BSF battalions have been deployed along the border, with intensive surveillance at all Land Custom Stations (LCS).

It was also informed that manpower at Border Out Posts (BOPs) was increased with use of surveillance equipment at full capacity. Meanwhile, the personnel have also been alerted to improvise intelligence operations for real time information.

Violent protests in Bangladesh led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 as she was forced to resign and flee the country.